UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.54.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.