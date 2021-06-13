UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Truist Securities

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last three months.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.