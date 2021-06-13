UBU Finance (UBU) One Day Volume Hits $32,795.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded up 5% against the US dollar. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $32,795.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00782486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00085138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.42 or 0.08075830 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,665,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,428,003 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars.

