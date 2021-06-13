UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €103.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRN. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.33 ($95.69).

Get Krones alerts:

Krones stock opened at €77.75 ($91.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €79.95 ($94.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €73.82.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.