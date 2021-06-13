UBS Group AG Sells 51,169 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.43% of Service Co. International worth $36,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $55.01 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.