UBS Group AG Sells 18,605 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $34,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

