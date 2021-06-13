UBS Group AG Has $33.40 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Edison International worth $33,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.45. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

