UBS Group AG Has $32.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $133.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.45. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $134.81.

