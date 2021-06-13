UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 1,728.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.40% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $30,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

