UBS Group AG Acquires 3,361 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 691,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $32,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

