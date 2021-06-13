UBS Group AG Acquires 160,737 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 608,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,737 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $29,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 213.23, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

