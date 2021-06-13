Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $341.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

