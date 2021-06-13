Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $424.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $425.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.