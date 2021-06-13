Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $2,241,700.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.42. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 255,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

