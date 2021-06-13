TrustToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00791132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.89 or 0.08381201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086968 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.