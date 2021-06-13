TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

TBI stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after buying an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

