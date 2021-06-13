TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amcor were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.