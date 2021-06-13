TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $226,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 20,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 390,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

