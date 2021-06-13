TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $252,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.11.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

