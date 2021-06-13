TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $219,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.