TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $339,971,502. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

