TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,179 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $850,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

