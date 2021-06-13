Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the May 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.93.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

