Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of TMQ opened at $2.86 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 114.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 717,440 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 207.5% during the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,746 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

