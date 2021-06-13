Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at CIBC

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.32.

Shares of TCN opened at C$13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0427502 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

