Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 2.0% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $110.31 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

