Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Acquires 306 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.3% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

MCD opened at $236.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.77. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.