Trent G. Kamke Sells 3,308 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 100.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.