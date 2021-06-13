Trent G. Kamke Sells 3,308 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 100.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.