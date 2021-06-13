Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tremor International alerts:

TTTPF opened at $11.50 on Friday. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.