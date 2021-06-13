Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce sales of $50.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $200.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.06 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $217.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

Several research firms have commented on TVTX. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders have sold a total of 37,289 shares of company stock valued at $888,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.