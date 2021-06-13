TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Down 52.8% in May

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the May 13th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TRU stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. 784,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.26. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 412,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,942,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

