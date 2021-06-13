Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.50. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 900 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $811.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.
