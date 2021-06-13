Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.50. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $811.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

