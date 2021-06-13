TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the May 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195,795 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

