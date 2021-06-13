Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 616,900 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the May 13th total of 1,236,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 474.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

TNLIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

