Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,100 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.76 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

