Tower Bridge Advisors Invests $459,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $392.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $398.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.