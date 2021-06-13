Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.35

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$32.35 and last traded at C$32.17, with a volume of 796929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.83.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.44.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.