Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.60.

TOT stock opened at C$4.90 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 107,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,544.90. Insiders have purchased 293,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,285 in the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

