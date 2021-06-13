Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.50.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
