Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.50.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

