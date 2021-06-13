Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 35,188 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

NYSE SEE opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

