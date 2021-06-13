Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,505 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $313.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

