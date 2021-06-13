Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 741,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 623,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $23,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

