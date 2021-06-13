Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.47. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $195.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

