Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,872 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUY opened at $5.11 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

