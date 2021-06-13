Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59,683 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $785,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,293.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

