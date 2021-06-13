Tornado (TCORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $309,282.51

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $309,282.51 and approximately $323,044.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $51.55 or 0.00143796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00168414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00195053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,003.64 or 1.00436240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.