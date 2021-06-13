Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.63 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $55.52 or 0.00149025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $45.63 million and $6.14 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,877 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

