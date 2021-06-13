Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tivity Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

