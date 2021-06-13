Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,365,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM opened at $21.62 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

