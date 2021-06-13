Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

